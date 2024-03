During the 140th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission on Monday, the Guyana Government faced rigorous questioning by representatives concerning allegations of corruption involving Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and the Public Procurement Commission, one of Guyana’s key anti-corruption entities. These inquiries underscore the international community’s focus on governance and anti-corruption efforts within Guyana. Dacia Richards provides an in-depth report on the proceedings.

