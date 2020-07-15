GUYANA GOV’T REGRETS US DECISION ON VISA RESTRICTIONS

The Executive arm of Government has expressed its regret of the decision taken by the United States (U.S.) Department of State to place visa restrictions on individuals “responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana”.

The announcement was made this morning by United States (U.S.) Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo at a press briefing. Pompeo stated that the March 2, 2020 Elections had gone on for too long and called on President David Granger to “step aside” even as the results of the election are not yet declared.

In a subsequent statement, the Government said: “The matter affecting the outcome of Guyana’s elections is still before courts, which is entirely the responsibility of the judiciary. No declaration has been made. The Executive Branch has not participated in the undermining of the electoral process and urges all countries interested in Guyana’s development to await the logical conclusion of the process which is being managed by the Elections Commission, in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana.”

The Government further stated that the Executive arm has not interfered in the functioning of the Elections Commission.

The Village Voice has been made aware that the U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch will be hosting a virtual press briefing with the media on Thursday to discuss the “announcement regarding visa restrictions for some individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Guyana.”

Earlier this month, while affirming that his government would accept the result of the elections once declared by the Elections Commission, President Granger had stated: “The Executive branch of Government does not have a role in managing elections. That role is given unto the Constitution, exclusively, explicitly to the Elections Commission. I cannot claim victory, which I have not done, and I cannot concede defeat, which I have not done, unless I’m notified, formally, by the Chairman of the Elections Commission.”