GUYANA HAS ADEQUATE RESOURCES TO PREVENT FREQUENT BLACKOUTS EXPERIENCED – RAMJATTAN

Kemraj Ramjattan, the leader of the Alliance for Change, has expressed the viewpoint that the Government of Guyana possesses sufficient resources to mitigate the frequency of power outages experienced by its citizens. This statement suggests a belief in the possibility of more effective energy management and infrastructure improvements to ensure a more reliable power supply. Ramjattan’s comments highlight concerns regarding the impact of frequent outages on daily life and the economy, calling for governmental action to address these challenges. Dacia Richards provides further insights into Ramjattan’s stance and the broader context of power supply issues in Guyana.

