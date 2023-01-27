Guyana Invest signals full support for Int’l Energy Conference and Expo 2023

The Guyana Office for Investment (Guyana Invest), on Wednesday, again signalled its support for Guyana’s second International Energy Conference and Expo, scheduled for February 14-17,2023.

The endorsement was given by Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, The Chief Investment Officer of Guyana.

Dr. Ramsaroop said, “The Guyana Office for Investment, is proud to be a partner of the Energy Conference. We believe it will allow Guyana to stand out in many aspects and in many sectors, energy and renewable energy being chief among them, but it will also benefit other sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and mining.”

He added, “As we saw in the first edition last year, this conference provides many opportunities for face-to-face engagements with a broad range of investors. While Guyana’s oil and gas development is at the center of focus, it has drawn attention to all investment opportunities for Guyana.

Guyana Invest acts as the main point of contact for investors and communicates with government organizations throughout the investment process for people or companies interested in investing in Guyana.

In addition, it gives investors a thorough rundown of the procedures required to launch a firm, along with a number of other advantageous procedures for investment.

In response to the endorsement from Guyana Invest, Kurt Baboolall, Chief Executive Officer of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023 said, “Guyana Invest’s continued support of the Conference and Expo is exemplary, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to partner once again with them as we aim to not only bring energy discussions to the fore but, also help in providing investment opportunities for Guyana’s energy and other sectors. I believe their return can prove to be very strategic in positioning investors with the right people from across all sectors as we continue to build a strong economy.”

The International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023 is just under three weeks away and continues to garner support both locally and internationally. Earlier this week, the Conference and Expo received an endorsement from the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

There are also three confirmed Heads of government slated to attend the conference: the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali; the President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi and for the first time Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley, who are all expected to deliver remarks to attendees of the conference.

This year, the Conference and Expo is being hosted under the theme ‘Harnessing Energy for Development’ and is expected to assemble Heads of State and Government, government officials, policymakers, academics, industry professionals, and global energy thought leaders.

Registration for the Conference and Expo continues and can be done via the Secretariat’s website www.guyanaenergy.gy or by downloading the Guyana Energy, which can be found on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.

