GUYANA IS PREPARED FOR ICJ HEARINGS. ESSEQUIBO ALWAYS BELONGED TO GUYANA – GREENIDGE



Guyanese officials are gearing up for a critical meeting with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a week, aiming to contest several queries linked to the upcoming referendum in Venezuela, slated for December 3rd. Carl Greenidge, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, asserts that the ICJ is obliged to notify Venezuela that it lacks the authority to determine the destiny of individuals beyond its national borders. Renata Burnette has the details in the following report.

