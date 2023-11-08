Guyanese officials are gearing up for a critical meeting with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a week, aiming to contest several queries linked to the upcoming referendum in Venezuela, slated for December 3rd. Carl Greenidge, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, asserts that the ICJ is obliged to notify Venezuela that it lacks the authority to determine the destiny of individuals beyond its national borders. Renata Burnette has the details in the following report.
GUYANA IS PREPARED FOR ICJ HEARINGS. ESSEQUIBO ALWAYS BELONGED TO GUYANA – GREENIDGE
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on