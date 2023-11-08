GUYANA MUST MAINTAIN A READY FORCE, DESPITE TALKS OF DIPLOMACY – NORTON

During a significant session of the National Assembly, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton addressed the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela, highlighting the necessity of diplomacy while stressing the importance of Guyana maintaining a defense force that provides reassurance and inspires confidence within the Guyanese populace. Renata Burnette reports.
