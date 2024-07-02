Tuesday, July 2, 2024
GUYANA NEEDS A ROBUST AND MODERN SYSTEM THAT PROMOTES EQUALITY TO ATTRACT MORE INVESTORS – NEW AFC LEADER NIGEL HUGHES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The newly elected Leader of the Alliance For Change, Nigel Hughes, has stated that a modern, sophisticated, and robust system that promotes equality needs to be in place for Guyana to attract more investors. In his report, Antonio Dey provides more insights into Hughes’ vision for enhancing Guyana’s investment climate.

