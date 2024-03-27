GUYANA NOT WHERE IT SHOULD BE IN TERMS OF DEVELOPMENT – PRESIDENT ALI



At the United Caribbean Forum on Tuesday, President Irfaan Ali acknowledged that while Guyana has not yet reached its full development potential, he is satisfied with the international support the country has received aimed at fostering economic and social advancement. This recognition points to a broader understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Guyana as it seeks to accelerate its developmental trajectory, leveraging external partnerships to achieve its goals. Dacia Richards provides a more detailed examination of President Ali’s remarks and the context of international cooperation in her report.

