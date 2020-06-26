Guyana one step closer to hiring Oil Marketing / Trading Company

-19 companies short-listed from 34 applications

The Department of Energy is forging ahead with plans to ensure that the country employs a company that will be tasked with the marketing services of Guyana’s Crude Oil Entitlement from the Liza Destiny FPSO Vessel.

As part of this process, the Department of Energy issued an invitation for Expression of Interest in February 2020, and 34 companies replied with an Expression of Interest.

A press release from the Energy Department stated that a five (5) member “Evaluation Committee” was formed tasked with producing a Shortlist of Companies.

“After a detailed check of each Firm’s Expression of Interest for general and technical data in relation to qualifications and experience pertinent to the assignment at hand, and as was required to be submitted in the request for Expression of Interest.This activity has now been completed successfully and the Shortlist of Companies, 19 in total, will progress at the next phase of the procurement process and exclusively and at the same time, receive the Request for Proposal (RFP),” it said.