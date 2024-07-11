GUYANA OPENS INAUGURAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM CONFERENCE

The inaugural legal conference to advance Needham’s Point Declaration on criminal justice reform opened Wednesday at the Georgetown Marriott. This initiative, spearheaded by the Attorney General’s Chambers, seeks to address and improve various aspects of the criminal justice system. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the conference, including critical discussions, participants, and expected outcomes.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on