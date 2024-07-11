Thursday, July 11, 2024
GUYANA OPENS INAUGURAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM CONFERENCE

The inaugural legal conference to advance Needham’s Point Declaration on criminal justice reform opened Wednesday at the Georgetown Marriott. This initiative, spearheaded by the Attorney General’s Chambers, seeks to address and improve various aspects of the criminal justice system. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the conference, including critical discussions, participants, and expected outcomes.

