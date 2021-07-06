GUYANA POLICE FORCE IS REQUESTING ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING A BODY

The Guyana Police Force is requesting the assistance of the general public in identifying one called “Vibes” reportedly of 4 Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District.

The deceased is about 21 years and of Amerindian descent. He is a miner with height about 5 feet 5’’ and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

The individual died on 2021-06-28 at about 16:30 hours in an alleged mining pit incident that occurred on the said date at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Region #7 Commander, Police Superintendent Dion Moore on numbers 455-2238/ 680-6969/ 626-8677 or O/C Crime Johann Henry on 632-1202/ 684-0838.

The GPF thanks you in anticipation for your usual support.