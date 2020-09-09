GUYANA POLICE FORCE STATEMENT – 9th September 2020

GUYANA POLICE FORCE STATEMENT

The Guyana Police Force notes the continued attack on Law and Order on the West Coast Berbice and the recent murder of Haresh Singh, age 17, in the Backdam of No. 3 Village, which occurred today Wednesday 09th September 2020. This murder happened, even as we assured citizens that we will leave no stones unturned during the investigation.

The Force wishes to go on record to say that it will pursue the investigation of Haresh Singh with the same intensity it did for Joel and Isaiah Henry and will most certainly bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Commissioner of Police takes this opportunity to warn citizens to desist from all unlawful acts, which only threatens to further deteriorate law and order in the country. Failing which, all efforts will be made to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.

Further, persons are advised to desist from publishing and sharing unverified and sensitive information, which could further inflame tensions.