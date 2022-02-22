Guyana Prison Service gets ABE endorsement for eight officer training programmes

All competent staff of the Guyana Prison Service will now benefit from more high-quality in-house training following an Advancing Business Education (ABE) endorsement. ABE, which is a renowned examining body in the United Kingdom, has endorsed eight training programmes offered by the Guyana Prison Service to officers.

Responding to the news, the Director of Prisons, Mr. Nicklon Elliot said “Endorsement by ABE confirms that the programmes have been independently verified as being of a high standard, meeting the needs of participants and having robust quality assurance”.

The training programmes offered the Certificate of Endorsement by ABE are: Correctional Transition Training, Probationers Proficiency Course, Supervisory Proficiency Course Part 1, Supervisory Proficiency Course Part 2, Junior Management Proficiency Course, Junior Correctional Leadership Course, Senior Correctional Leadership Course and Training for Trainers.

The training department noted that the courses have already been in progress and evaluations have churned out a number of graduates in a number of areas. Graduates are expected to be rewarded at the upcoming annual Senior Officers’ Conference.

The head of the Staff Training Department, Kevin Pilgrim (Deputy Director of Prisons (ag)) added “Beyond that, the programmes fosters numerous other beneficial skills and behaviours. It promotes the ability to critically analyze arising and existing problems and proactively find creative solutions. It advocates self-confidence, taking responsibility, speaking clearly and effectively, working in a team, critically assessing information, and sharing ideas in an engaging and persuasive manner”.