The second lift of crude has earned Guyana a total of US$35,063,582.06, a payment made by Shell Western and Trading Ltd. This was confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordon.

HGP understands that the sum has been deposited into the Natural Resource Fund (NRF). The first crude sold in February 2020, was worth over US$50 million. With these additional earnings, Guyana has a total of over US$94 million, which is over GYD$19 billion.