GUYANA RECEIVES WARNING OF POSSIBLE “ISOLATION” FROM ABCE DIPLOMATS

Diplomatic members were seen walking out of the tabulation process on Friday following what they described as “intimidation tactics” they observed against parties seeking a credible process of Region 4 results of the General and Regional Elections.

In a joint statement issued by the Ambassador of the United States, H.E Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner, H.E Greg Quinn, The Canadian High Commissioner, H.E Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E Fernando Ponz-Canto, it states that, “… in the absence of a credible process … result of the 2 March elections will not be credible and a President sworn in on the basis of those results will not be considered legitimate.”

The diplomats further added that the betterment of Guyana and its people has always been their interest and urge that parties do not do anything which could lead to possible isolation.

Full statement below

Joint statement from ABCE Representatives