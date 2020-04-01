GUYANA RECORDS 19 CORONAVIRUS CASES, 17 FROM REGION 4

Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence announced seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday’s briefing bringing the total to 19 cases.

On Tuesday a 38-year-old father who had underlying medical conditions succumbed in the Intensive Care Unit bringing Guyana’s total death to two due to COVID-19. A 52-year-old woman was the first victim who died on March 11, 2020 at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Following strict WHO guidelines for testing, Minister Lawrence said a total of 70 persons were tested with one case inconclusive. She also added that medical officers in private practices who are willing to make recommendations to assist, can do so through the medical officers in their Region or via the office of the Chief Medical Officer.

The Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) estimates Guyana to record approximately 1400 cases at the end the global pandemic.

WHO revealed COVID-19 has reached over 200 countries, infecting a total of 827,419 with 40,777 deaths.

Ministry of Public Health is adamant that citizens follow all directives to stop the spread of the deadly virus.