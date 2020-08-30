Guyana records 37th COVID-19 death

Another elderly person who was tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana has succumbed.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 37.

This is according to the Public Health Minister who today noted that health officials are

in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.

The deceased is a 78-year-old woman of Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo).

The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.

It has also committed to making every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.

As at today, August 30, 2020, Guyana has recorded 1,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inclusive of deaths and recoveries.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.