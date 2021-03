Within the last 24 hours, 44 more persons tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, taking the total positives recorded to date to 9,486.

Presently nine (9) individuals are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 45 are in institutional isolation.

There are 767 persons on home isolation and nine (9) in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 212.