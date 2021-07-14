UPDATE: Guyana records four COVID-19 deaths, 168 new infections

Four more persons — all males — have died from COVID-19 in Guyana with 168 new infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its latest report.



Dead are a 43-year-old from Barima – Waini who passed on July 12, a 55-year-old Essequibo Islands – West Demerara who also passed on July 12, and a 75-year-old from Upper Demerara – Berbice and an 83-year-old from East Berbice-Corentyne who both succumbed on July 13.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 503.



Additional statistics from the MOH indicates that 11 persons are in ICU; 84 persons are in institutionalised isolation; 1190 are in home isolation; 19,435 have recovered; five are in institutional quarantine; and the total number of cases, to date, stands at 21, 223.



According to the MOH, the patients were admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms but died while receiving care at local medical institutions.



Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests, the MOH said.



“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.



“The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the four deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.



“All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.19), which are in effect until July 31, 2021. This order emphasises:



 the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

 the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

 and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



“If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.”