Guyana records three more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported Thursday that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, bringing the death toll to 518.

The latest fatalities are a 38-year-old male from Mahaica-Berbice who died on July 20, and two Essequibo Islands-West Demerara female residents — a 70-year-old female who died on July 19, and a 66-year-old female who died on July 18.



The MOH said in a news release that the patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions, and that samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

In addition, 74 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 21,807.



MOH also reported that 17 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 93 persons are in institutional isolation and 1095 persons are in home isolation.

