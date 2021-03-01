Guyana set to receive 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines in March month

Guyana is expected to benefit from 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of this month (March) with the first of 20,000 of the Sinopharm vaccine slated to arrive here from China on Tuesday (tomorrow).

This is according to Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, who announced that by next Tuesday (March 8), the country will receive another 80,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines from India.

Already, Guyana had received a donation of 3,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Barbados on February 10, this year and health authorities in Guyana are yet to exhaust this donation.

To date only 1,852 health workers have been vaccinated from this batch of AstraZeneca. The vaccine is said to be for about 1,500 persons with each individual receiving two (2) doses.

It is also expected that some 100,000 doses of vaccines through the COVAX facility with the World Health Organization (WHO) approving the AstraZeneca vaccine will be in the country before the end of March.

Additionally, the Guyana Government is expecting another 149,000 COVID vaccines through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)/ African Union agreement but an announcement in relation to the date of this batch’s arrival is yet to be made.