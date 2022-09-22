Guyana-Suriname Ferry Crossing closed until further notice

Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Crossing is advising that the M.V. Canawaima, is out of operation as of September 21, 2022. It will remain out of service until further notice.

A statement from Terminal Manager Deyne Harry on Thursday explained that this is due to mechanical failure of the second engine onboard the MV. Canawaima.

No replacement vessel was announced.

“Please note that we are working assiduously to have same rectified in order to resume service between Guyana and Suriname at the soonest possible time,” he added.

Management apologised for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

For further information please contact our office on telephone numbers 339-2787 or 339-2744