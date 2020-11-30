Guyana/Suriname Ferry service to resume operations on Dec 12

The Guyana/Suriname ferry service will resume operations on December 12, 2020, to facilitate travel between Guyana and Suriname and all operators as well as passengers shall comply with any port health measures issued by the Health Ministry.

According to updated Covid-19 Emergency Measures published today (Monday), the above-mentioned is included in the new gazette Order.

In light of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Guyana’s borders were closed and to date, many months have passed since the MV Canawaima Ferry was pulled from operation.

Over the past months, this move has negatively affected the trade between Guyana and its Dutch-speaking neighbouring country.

Since March 14, this year, the Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service was closed, days after Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case, which pushed authorities to shutdown all ports of entry.

To date, Guyana has already managed to reopen its airports – the Cheddi Jagan International Airport located at Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle village, East Coast Demerara (ECD).