Guyana/Suriname Travel to resume on February 21





The Ministry of Public Works and the Canawaima Ferry Service Inc. are pleased to announce the resumption of a regular ferry service between Moleson Creek Corentyne and South Drain Suriname from Sunday, 21 of February 2021.



It is expected that the ferry will depart Guyana at approximately 9:00am, (checkin begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 8:00 a.m.) The vessel will return to Guyana by 1:00pm.



This service will operate every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice. According to authorities from Guyana’s Public Works Ministry, it is important to note that at this time because of serious health concerns ONLY GUYANESE AND SURINAMESE will be allowed to utilize this facility.



“We are NOT opening for regular international traffic for passengers with other passports. Diplomat residents in Guyana and in Suriname will be facilitated upon request through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of both countries.Every passenger must have a NEGATIVE Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR test), and this must be taken within 72 hours of travel.”



All COVID-19 protocols including the observing of social distancing on board and in the terminal building will be observed.



Guyanese can receive PCR test at all approved medical institutions conducting PCR Test in Guyana while Guyanese in Suriname can conduct their testing at Suriname’s Public Hospital and MeDiLab in Paramaribo.



“Passengers are also asked to have all their travel documents required to travel to Suriname prior to COVID-19. In the absence of the MV Canawaima, which is currently in Paramaribo undergoing maintenance works, Guyana will service this route using the MB Sandaka.”

