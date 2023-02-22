Guyana suspended from EITI over failure to submit 2020 report

Guyana has been suspended from the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) for failing to submit its 2020 report.

In fact, a visit to the EITI global website showed that Guyana was suspended for a missing deadline. In this regard, Nightly News attempted to contact Minister of Natural Resouces Vickram Bharrat, but calls went unanswered.

EITI is a global standard that promotes the sustainable management of natural resources. It consists of requirements that governments and companies must adhere to become recognized as ‘EITI Compliant.’

Since 2017, Guyana has managed to submit its reports under the stewardship of Dr. Rudy Jadoopat.

But last year, Dr. Jadoopat’s contract was not renewed by the Ali-led Administration after allegedly being asked to violate one of the terms of reference by the subject Minister.

As a result, he was replaced with Dr. Prem Misir – a move that saw the government coming in for heavy criticism owing to his close ties with the administration.

In fact, the Alliance For Change (AFC) had called for Misir’s resignation last year after the deadline for the 2020 report was near, and from all indications, it was nowhere near complete.

