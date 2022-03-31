GUYANA TO HOST CPL FOR THE FIRST TIME

The finals of the Caribbean Premier League will happen in Guyana for three consecutive years, starting from 2022.

“On the 30th of September, for the first time in CPL history, the finals will be in Guyana,” President Dr. Irfaan Ali said on Wednesday at the Launch of Caribbean Premier League 2022 and Cricket Carnival, Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana.

The Hero CPL final will be held at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on Friday, September 30.

It is the first time the Hero CPL final will be played in Guyana. The long-term staging arrangement will see the completion of the match also taking place in Guyana in 2023 and 2024.