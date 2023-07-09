Guyana to host second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum

The second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF23) will be hosted in Georgetown, Guyana, from October 30 to 31, 2023, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Government of Guyana (GoG) announced on Saturday.

Organised under the overarching theme “Creating a Shared Prosperous Future” and convened by Afreximbank and the GoG, ACTIF23 will focus on consolidating commercial collaboration between the Caribbean region and Africa for increased inter-regional trade and investment; building on the successes of the inaugural edition that was held in Barbados, in September 2022.

Commenting on the announcement of ACTIF23, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd underscored that “Guyana looks forward to hosting the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum. We are keen to actively harness the potential of our economic relations as we build on the historic ties between Africa and the Caribbean.”

“We are excited to announce the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum,” said Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank. “Going by the impressive gains we have recorded in less than one year since ACTIF2022, we have every reason to look forward to further deepening commercial relationships between Africa and the Caribbean when we meet in Georgetown, Guyana. We are exceedingly grateful to the Government of Guyana for agreeing to host this important bridge-building Forum”.

The AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum was introduced in 2022 to enhance trade and investment growth between Africa and the Caribbean, including promoting airlinks, tourism, technology transfer, financial stability, food security, industrialisation and cultural ties.

The inaugural event welcomed over 1,267 delegates from 108 countries, including participants from 50 African countries, 13 Caribbean countries, and regions as far away as Oceania.

There has been growing commercial cooperation between Africa and CARICOM supported by Afreximbank.

Eleven CARICOM member countries are now participating States in the Bank, and the Bank’s Board approved a limit of US$3 billion for Caribbean economies to enhance trade and investment opportunities between the two regions.

The bank is launching its representative office in Bridgetown, Barbados, and providing technical assistance towards establishing the Caricom Export-Import Bank and deploying the Pan African Payment and Settlement System in the Caribbean.

