Guyana to partner with UAE to develop a one-card data management system

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has revealed that Guyana will partner with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to develop a one-card data management system to ease the bureaucratic stress on Guyanese.

The Head of State made the statement while delivering the feature remarks at the opening ceremony of Guyana’s newest Teleperformance branch on Middle and Thomas Streets on Tuesday.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali [Photo: Office of the President/ February 28, 2023]

According to President Ali, this “one card” system will allow persons to be able to store all of their financial, health, and personal information on a single card.

“We are not building a Guyana 20 years backwards, we are building a Guyana that will be 40 years ahead of its time by the time we get to 2030. That is the Guyana we are building.”

He noted that Guyana aims to develop an electronic, data-driven decision-making system to improve service delivery, stimulate operation, and improve the country’s global footprint in technology.

“I keep referring to global footprint because we are building a country and sectors that must be able to compete globally. Our markets must not be confined to Guyana and the region.”

President Ali added that the one-card data management system will reduce the cost of doing business costs and improve transparency and accountability.

To this end, the Guyanese Leader said the government would develop the country using the best available tools and resources to propel it into global competitiveness.

