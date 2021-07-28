Guyana to receive 84,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Ministry of Health has announced that the United Kingdom (UK) will be donating 84,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Guyana.

The doses will be arriving in Guyana on August 2, 2021.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health (MoH), Malcolm Watkins, and British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, recently signed the bilateral agreement.

Miller said the UK is proud to be supporting the expansion of Guyana’s COVID-!9 vaccine programme.

According to the Ministry, she also congratulated the Government of Guyana “for its determined efforts on the rollout of this important vaccination and has encouraged everyone to get evidence-based information on the COVID-19 vaccine, get vaccinated and encourage all your friends and family to be vaccinated. It saves lives”.