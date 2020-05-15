Guyana, Trinidad tie in 2nd place on list of CARICOM countries with most COVID-19 cases

-Jamaica leading with whopping 509 cases, no new cases within 24 hours

Within the last 24 hours, Guyana has diagnosed three (3) more persons with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 116.

This includes the 10 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 and 43 patients who are said to have recovered to date.

However, the developments within the past 24 hours has now placed Guyana in the second spot with Trinidad and Tobago in CARICOM’s rankings of the countries with the most COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 statistics in Trinidad and Tobago as at May 15,2020

At this morning, Trinidad did not record any new confirmed cases for several weeks and in light of this, that country’s Government has announced a phased plan to reopen the country gradually.

Although Trinidad has recorded 116 confirmed COVID-19 cases inclusive of eight (8) deaths, Guyana has documented the same total figure but has surpassed that country’s death rate by two (2).

Meanwhile, Jamaica, for the first day in almost 50 days has recorded no new COVID-19 confirmed case. Of the 509 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, the 118 who have recovered represent a 23.2% recovery rate compared to the nine or 1.8% who have died.

The number of new samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 228, bringing the total number of samples tested on the island to 7,780. Of that 7,780, in addition to the 509 positives, there are 7,213 negatives and 58 pending.

Presently in Guyana, there are five (5) persons in institutional quarantine and 63 have been placed in institutional isolation. Meanwhile, three (3) persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In total, there have been 1,065 persons tested for the COVID-19 locally with 949 being negative.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle during an update on the COVID-19 figures today revealed that “over 35% of our COVID-19 cases were actually asymptomatic- had no typical signs or symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.”