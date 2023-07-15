Renata Burnette updates us on Guyana’s efforts to address the shortage of nurses in various health institutions. President Irfaan Ali has announced that discussions are underway with Cuban authorities to find an immediate solution to this long-standing problem. By seeking assistance from Cuba, Guyana aims to bridge the gap and ensure adequate staffing in healthcare facilities.
GUYANA TURNS TO CUBA AS NURSING SHORTAGE INTENSIFIES
