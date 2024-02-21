Thursday, February 22, 2024
GUYANA UNPREPARED IN THE CASE OF AN OIL SPILL – DR VINCENT ADAMS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Dr. Vincent Adams, an environmentalist and former leader of the Environment Protection Agency, has reiterated concerns over Guyana’s lack of a comprehensive contingency plan for oil spills. Following a recent oil spill incident in neighboring Trinidad & Tobago, his remarks are timely, underscoring the urgency for Guyana to establish robust measures to mitigate potential environmental disasters. In her report, Dacia Richards provides an in-depth look at Dr. Adams’ perspectives and the broader implications for Guyana’s environmental preparedness.

HGP REGIONAL NEWS – FEBRUARY 20, 2024
GLSC REFUTES M&CC CLAIMS REGARDING OWNERSHIP OF THOMAS LAND PROPERTIES
