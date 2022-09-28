Guyana welcomes first tourists from Qatar.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond received a courtesy visit from Guyana’s first tourists from Qatar on Monday.

While Qataris have visited Guyana for official government engagements and religious purposes, Dr. Nasser Saqr Al-Mohannadi, and his wife Galyiah Al-Mohannadi are the first to travel as tourists.

While in Guyana, the couple is expected to visit several tourism hotspots, including Kaieteur Falls.

Minister Walrond welcomed the visitors to Guyana and encouraged them to explore as much of the country as possible. She expressed the hope that their visit will encourage more citizens of Qatar to visit Guyana.

