GUYANA WELCOMES INAUGURAL BRITISH AIRWAYS FLIGHT

British Airways finally made its much-anticipated grand entry into the country’s airstrip earlier today. The arrival marks the start of the airline’s bi-weekly flights to Guyana via the St Lucia route, providing travelers with convenient access to this beautiful Caribbean nation. Renata Burnette reports.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on