GUYANA WILL ACT ON THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MOHAMEDS WHEN UNITED STATES ENGAGES GOV’T – JAGDEO

By Shemar Alleyen:

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has made a promise regarding the investigation into businessmen Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed and his son, Azruddin. According to the Vice President, the government will take action on the study if and when the United States engages the administration.

The statement implies that the investigation into the business people may involve matters of international concern, potentially related to the United States. As a result, the government of Guyana is indicating its willingness to cooperate with the United States authorities and take appropriate actions based on the investigation outcomes.

Like this: Like Loading...