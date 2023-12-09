GUYANA WILL CONDEMN ANY LAW PASSED BY VENEZUELA’S “KANGAROO CONGRESS” TO ANNEX GUYANA’S ESSEQUIBO

VP Jagdeo Affirms Guyana’s Resolve to Defend Sovereignty Against Venezuelan Aggression”. In a recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo made it clear that Guyana, while peaceful, is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized the government’s stance to dismiss any legislation passed by Venezuela’s congress as invalid under international law. Renata Burnette has the details.
