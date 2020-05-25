GUYANA’S COVID-19 DEATHS NOW 11

According to the Ministry of Public Health on Monday, May 25, 59-year-old, Vincent Torres of the Moruca Sub Region in Barima-Waini, Region 1, is the eleventh person to have succumbed to COVID-19.

Torres died on Friday evening as a result of COVID-19 complications. He tested positive for the virus after he checked into the Kumaka District hospital complaining of feeling unwell and displaying signs of the virus. He was said to have traveled to Georgetown in recent weeks to transact business. His is the second positive case for the Barima-Waini region. The first case was confirmed in April and that person has since recovered after being isolated for 34 days.

According to reports, the dead man is a former teacher and also served as Assistant Returning Officer at this year’s General and Regional Elections.

Several persons from hinterland communities who have been tested positive for the virus were said to have visited the city for essential business reasons.

Georgetown remains the epicentre for transmission of the coronavirus in Guyana. The Ministry of Public Health continues to emphasise precautionary measures as many persons are not protecting themselves.

Citizens are again reminded to always wear a mask if they must go out and practice social distancing while exercising frequent hand washing or sanitising. However, the general call is for persons to stay at home at all costs, avoiding social gatherings, and only going out for essential services or medication.

dpi