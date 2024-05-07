Tuesday, May 7, 2024
HomeNewsGUYANA’S ELECTRICITY WOES CAN BE FIXED WITH BETTER LEADERSHIP - WALTON-DESIR
NewsPolitics

GUYANA’S ELECTRICITY WOES CAN BE FIXED WITH BETTER LEADERSHIP – WALTON-DESIR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
54


In her address on Guyana’s electricity crisis, Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Amanza Walton-Desir emphasized the crucial role of strong leadership in addressing the longstanding issue. She stressed the necessity for political will and dedication to placing the welfare of Guyanese citizens above personal agendas. These remarks underscore a call for decisive action and a focus on the public good in resolving the nation’s pressing energy challenges. Please refer to Kerese Gonsalves’ detailed report.

Previous article
NEGLECT FOR BLAME MAYOR MENTORE ASKS.? SAYS GOVERNMENT OWES CITY HALL OVER $5 BILLION
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI TOPS PPP CENTRAL COMMITTEE – DHARAMLALL PLACED SIXTH, RE-ELECTED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

LOCAL CONTENT SUMMIT SET FOR APRIL 16, 2024

INCREASE IN FOREIGN APPLICATIONS AT UG – UG REGISTRAR