GUYANA’S ELECTRICITY WOES CAN BE FIXED WITH BETTER LEADERSHIP – WALTON-DESIR



In her address on Guyana’s electricity crisis, Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Amanza Walton-Desir emphasized the crucial role of strong leadership in addressing the longstanding issue. She stressed the necessity for political will and dedication to placing the welfare of Guyanese citizens above personal agendas. These remarks underscore a call for decisive action and a focus on the public good in resolving the nation’s pressing energy challenges. Please refer to Kerese Gonsalves’ detailed report.

