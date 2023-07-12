Guyana’s Foreign Secretary holds discussions with top US official

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud on Wednesday held discussions with Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The Foreign Secretary and the Assistant Secretary discussed current international issues that are priorities for the Guyana government. These issues are food security, energy and climate change.

According to the release, the talks aimed to enhance Guyana’s bilateral and regional relations and advance the country’s foreign policy in keeping with the government’s agenda.

It was noted that the Foreign Secretary highlighted the important role Guyana intends to play in the maintenance of international peace and security, given its recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Persaud is on an official visit to the US capital.

Just last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came to Guyana, where he held discussions with the Ali-led Administration as well the Opposition.

