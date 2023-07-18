GUYANA’S HIGH POVERTY RATE NOTHING TO SMILE ABOUT – NORTON

Antonio Dey reports on a public meeting held by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) at Stabroek Market Square. Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton questioned Guyana’s status as the world’s second-fastest-growing economy in light of the prevalent poverty among its citizens. Norton raised a valid concern regarding the disconnect between economic growth figures and the population’s living conditions. This question calls for a deeper examination of the factors contributing to economic growth and the measures taken to address poverty and inequality in the country.
