GUYANA’S PURSUIT ON CONTROVERSY IS ONE OF PEACE, BUT WILL NOT TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED – ALI



During his Thursday visit to Mabaruma, Region One, President Irfaan Ali addressed the local residents regarding the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. He emphasized that the Guyanese government is actively addressing the issue and is not overlooking its significance. To reassure the villagers, President Ali highlighted that the government has implemented precautionary measures and has enhanced its monitoring systems in border villages and communities. These steps aim to ensure the security and well-being of the residents amidst the border tensions. Renata Burnette has more details in the following report.

Like this: Like Loading...