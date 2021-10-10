Guyana’s recoverable oil resources increased to approximately 10 billion oil equivalent barrels with newest Cataback-1 well discovery

Guyana currently has the 3rd highest oil reserves in the Latin America and Caribbean Region, and as the petroleum sector continues to drive the country’s economic growth, the Ministry of Natural Resources on behalf of the Government of Guyana is pleased to announce Guyana’s newest Oil Discovery by Exxon Exploration and Production Guyana (EEPGL) and partners at Cataback Offshore Guyana, within the Stabroek Block.

This newest discovery has increased the Stabroek Resource estimate to approximately 10 billion barrels of oil-equivalent (10 BBOE) and further enhanced the development potentials of Guyana’s offshore blocks. This new recoverable resource estimate includes discoveries made in Guyana through early September 2021.

In addition, the new discovery offshore Guyana at the Cataback-1 well, now indicated that there is a total of 25 economically viable discoveries within the Stabroek Block to-date. The well encountered 243 feet (74 meters) of net pay in high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone reservoirs. It is located approximately 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) west of Turbot-1 and was drilled in 5,928 feet (1,807 meters) of water by the Noble Tom Madden.

In transforming the hydrocarbons sector, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Government of Guyana remain committed to enhancing the exploration and development of Guyana’s oil and gas resources. Therefore, as Minister of Natural Resources with responsibility for Petroleum, I would like to once again remind all Guyanese and stakeholders that the oil and gas investments and activities will be undertaken in a manner that is keeping with international best practices for compliance and transparency within the petroleum sector. Additionally, the GoG is continually working through consultations to enhance local content with policies and legislation that will create a sustainable development pathway to ensure maximum economic benefits for all Guyanese.

Further, the Government would like to restate the Liza Unity FPSO halfway on its journey to Guyana and it is expected to arrive offshore in mid-November 2021 with an anticipated startup of production in early 2022. The Liza Unity FPSO has a capacity of approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day, which will complement the Liza Density FPSO which is currently producing approximately 120,000 barrels of oil per day, bringing Guyana to producing approximately 330,000 barrels of oil per day in 2022.