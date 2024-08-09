Monday, August 12, 2024
GUYANA’S REQUESTS TO LIFT SEVEN-YEAR CATFISH BAN UNDER REVIEW BY UNITED STATES DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The United States Ambassador to Guyana has announced that the U.S. is currently reviewing new submissions from Guyana in its bid to lift the seven-year export ban on catfish. Dacia Richards will provide more details on the nature of these submissions, the reasons behind the initial ban, and the potential economic impact of lifting this restriction on Guyana’s catfish industry.

