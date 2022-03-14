Guyana’s school children gifted literacy Graphogame app

Guyana’s school children will now have access to the Graphogame‭ ‬ ‭ ‬literacy‭ ‬ ‭ ‬app‭ ‬ ‭ ‬through‭ ‬ ‭ ‬collaborations‭ ‬ ‭ ‬between‭ ‬ ‭ ‬GTT‭ ‬ ‭ ‬ ‭ ‬Business‭ ‬ ‭ ‬Solutions‭ ‬ ‭ ‬& STEMGuyana.

In a press release, it was highlighted that Linguists,‭ ‬ neuropsychologists‭ ‬ ‭ ‬and‭ ‬ ‭ ‬speech‭ ‬ ‭ ‬pathologists‭ ‬ ‭ ‬from‭ ‬ ‭ ‬the‭ ‬ ‭ ‬Finland-based‭ ‬ ‭ ‬GraphoGroup developed Graphogame after 25 years of research. Graphogame is an educational game, with proven efficacy in achieving basic literacy, equal to one-to-one teacher support, among children in the four to nine age group.

Once downloaded, the free app can be played without connectivity and data. The game can be accessed using the following link www.STEMGuyana.com/graphogame

Commenting‭ ‬ ‭ ‬on‭ ‬ ‭ ‬the‭ ‬ ‭ ‬partnership,‭ ‬ ‭ ‬Chief‭ ‬ ‭ ‬Commercial‭ ‬ ‭ ‬Officer‭ ‬ ‭ ‬(CCO)‭ ‬ ‭ ‬for‭ ‬ ‭ ‬GTT‭ ‬ ‭ ‬Business Solutions, ‭ ‬Orson ‭ ‬Ferguson,‭ ‬ said,‭ ‬ “We ‭ ‬continue ‭ ‬to‭ ‬ support‭ ‬ innovative‭ ‬ initiatives ‭ ‬through organisations such as STEMGuyana towards our customer promise – innovate for all in our country.” He added, “The pandemic has de8nitely created a learning gap, however, we’ve provided data solutions to many communities to help lessen this impact; this collaboration is yet another support effort to ensure as we return to normalcy, students have that added element to ensure continuous learning.”

This introduction of this app comes on the heels of‭ ‬ ‭ ‬its‭ ‬ ‭ ‬successful‭ ‬ ‭ ‬rollout‭ ‬ ‭ ‬in‭ ‬ ‭ ‬countries‭ ‬ ‭ ‬across‭ ‬ ‭ ‬the‭ ‬ ‭ ‬globe‭ ‬ ‭ ‬and‭ ‬ ‭ ‬more‭ ‬ ‭ ‬recently‭ ‬ ‭ ‬in Jamaica’s primary education system.

The app is made available to all Guyanese school children courtesy of STEMGuyana, and isincorporated into the organization’s IDB and Tullow Oil ‭ ‬ funded ‭ ‬Learning pod program.