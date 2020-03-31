GUYANA’S SECOND COVID-19 FATALITY

38-year-old succumbs due to COVID-19

A 38-year-old man who recently tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed Tuesday morning in the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit.

HGP understands he had a history of medical conditions. However, he later displayed symptoms of COVID-19 which lead to him being tested. Thereafter, he experienced difficulty breathing and a decision was made to move him to the ICU.

On March 11, Guyana recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19; a 52-year-old woman who had recently returned from the United State of America. Her husband and some other relatives were later tested and confirmed positive. They are currently in isolation.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence at Monday’s COVID-19 daily updates revealed that 46 persons were tested of which eight were positive.

More details to be provided by Minister Lawrence at today’s briefing.