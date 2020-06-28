Guyana’s strategic interests in the Western Hemisphere “not in jeopardy”- President Granger

Guyana remains committed to strengthening its relations with the United States of America (USA) to overcome challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to build the groundwork for a peaceful and prosperous Western Hemisphere.

This is according to President David Granger, who in a recent interview, reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to Western Hemispheric values and to the furtherance of mutual goals and ideals.

He reminded that the USA is “a friend” and has worked closely with Guyana over several decadesthrough several organisations such as The Carter Center, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Agency for International Development (USAID), among others.



Guyana is part of the Western Hemisphere. We have very cordial relations with the United States from defence, economy and security points of view,” the President said.

President Granger took the opportunity to emphasise that Guyana’s strategic interests in the Western Hemisphere were not in jeopardy.

He stated that Guyana and the USA have enjoyed mutually beneficial defence, economic, political and social relations since Independence.

According to the President, relations between the two States have deepened through cooperation in the fields of defence, public health, public security, the economy and youth empowerment.

Guyana, together with other Caribbean states, with the US Southern Command through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), which is aimed at combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes that threaten Regional security.