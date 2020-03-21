GUYANESE ABROAD SEEKING TO RETURN HOME URGED TO CONTACT EMBASSIES- MINISTER PATTERSON ADVISES

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Hon. David Patterson disclosed during an interview on NCN that oversees-based Guyanese who wish to return home in light of the COVID-19 outbreak can make contact with the embassies or consulates.

According to the Minister, considerations will be made by the Guyana Government to grant access to flights, depending on the number of persons who make contact with embassies abroad.

“We don’t have any scheduled flights as yet but as the time goes on and as we get a full update of how many persons and where and how many need the assistance, we will make that decision,” Minister Patterson confirmed.

It was announced by Director General, Civil Aviation Authority, Egbert Field, that the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport would be closed to international flights from March 18 midnight.

However, the Government has granted access for American Airlines and newcomer- Eastern Airlines, to land at CJIA for Americans seeking to return to the US.

To date, Caribbean Airlines will only operate flights leaving Guyana for New York between March 20 through March 31. The airline has also received permission to assist Cubans in returning to their home country.