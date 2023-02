On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, the University of Guyana will host an Extra-Ordinary Convocation Ceremony, during which they will present Guyanese-born actress Letitia Wright with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters at 9:00 am in the George Walcott Lecture Theatre, the ceremony will coincide with Wright’s visit to Guyana. The award recognizes the actress’ exceptional achievements and impact on the arts and entertainment industry.

Like this: Like Loading...