Guyanese duo wins prestigious Diana Award

Stephanie Simon and Bradley Downer have been conferred with the prestigious Diana Award 2023, which recognises young people who have been championing changes in their communities and countries.

The Diana Award, which was established in honour of Princess Diana of Wales, is given annually to young people who have been leading change.

Downer, a 25-year-old public health inspector, has been recognised for his exemplary work in community service. He volunteers with various Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) locally and globally.

He also promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in underprivileged communities across Guyana.

The 25-year-old public health inspector realised the need for more access to quality STEM education in his region – Region Five – and as such, undeterred by the challenges, he volunteered with STEMGuyana.

As a volunteer with STEMGuyana, Downer has nurtured numerous students while fueling their passion for science and technology.

Furthermore, in January 2022, he launched a podcast to inspire young minds to pursue STEM careers. He also launched two STEM Clubs at his alma maters, Hopetown Primary and Mahaicony Secondary.

“My efforts have not only empowered individuals but also enabled access to crucial resources and opportunities for underprivileged youths,” the 25-year-old said.

Downer co-founded Obby’s Humanitarian Foundation alongside his aunts – an NGO that provides resources for underprivileged youths. The Foundation was birthed as a passion project for his late mom, Patricia McAlmon.

The other awardee, Stephanie Simon, a 26-year-old programmer at the Guyana Defense Force (GDF), has been recognised for her unwavering commitment to using technology for social good.

Simon’s dedication to serving her community has made her an inspiration for aspiring young technologists in Guyana.

“This recognition gives me a renewed sense of purpose and motivation to continue amplifying our work. I am humbled and grateful to be a part of this prestigious community of changemakers,” the 26-year-old remarked.

