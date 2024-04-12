GUYANESE LIKELY TO PAY HIGHER ELECTRICITY BILL AFTER COST FOR GAS TO ENERGY PROJECT CONTINUES TO CLIMB – OPPOSITION



Amid concerns over the secrecy surrounding Guyana’s nearly two billion dollar Gas to Energy project, opposition members have expressed worries that Guyanese may face high electricity bills once the details are fully disclosed. These concerns were voiced during the opposition party’s weekly press briefing on Thursday, highlighting the demand for more transparency and information regarding the project’s costs and potential impact on the public. Dacia Richards provides an in-depth look at the opposition’s concerns and the ongoing debate over the Gas to Energy project.

